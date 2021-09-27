EXCLUSIVE: Dr Death's Former Partner Wendy Young On The Chilling Email She Found

If you’re familiar with the Wondery podcast Dr. Death and the TV series that aired recently, you’d be well aware of the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a young and charismatic neurosurgeon in the Texas medical community.

He’s now behind bars for life for maiming a patient. Not only that, but his gross malpractice resulted in the deaths and maiming of many more patients undergoing routine spinal surgeries.

One part that has been focused on in the podcast, the TV series and the documentary is that of the mother of his children, Wendy Young. I chat to Wendy all the way in the US who revealed information you haven’t yet heard – including the chilling email she found between Christopher Duntsch and Kimberly Morgan, why she thinks Kimberly needs to be investigated, and what we still don’t know from this story.

Listen to our exclusive chat with Dr. Death's Wendy Young here:

