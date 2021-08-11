Ex-Bachelorette Star Paddy Colliar Details How His Abs Saved His Life After Getting Stabbed

Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Paddy Colliar has been stabbed while working as a Topless Bartender in Adelaide's North.

Paddy Colliar spoke to The Hit Network this morning regarding how the incident occurred:

"I got booked as a topless waiter for a 60th birthday and was dancing with the woman whose Birthday it was."

"There was an altercation between a man and the woman, I stuck up for this woman."

Paddy revealed that he initially didn't even realize he had been stabbed.

"Someone screamed out 'Oh my God Paddy! You've been stabbed!'"

Paddy was rushed to The Royal Adelaide Hospital and received broken ribs, severe bruising, and stitches for the wound.

"It was a lot of blood, I was just in shock. I think I fainted in the ambulance."

Even the Surgeon had to comment on Paddy's abs:

"I think you're going to be alright considering the rig you've got."

Paddy Colliar recounts the full story of the altercation that resulted in him getting stabbed:

