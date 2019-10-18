Ex-Bachelor Richie Strahan Debuts His New Girlfriend On Instagram

Richie Strahan shocked everyone when he picked Alex Nation over Nikki Gogan on his season of The Bachelor and while he hasn’t seemed to have the best of luck in love since, he’s now struck gold!

Richie took to Instagram at the end of this week to introduce everyone to his new bae, yet to be named and as mysterious as they come!

In a post congratulating his friends on tying the knot, Richie posted a photo of himself and his brunette lady from his hometown, standing side by side with their arm around one another’s waist.

Off the side glance his new lady is shooting him, Richie joked that she was “secretly plotting to kill him.”

While this could be a ‘friend’ and nothing more, we’re excited to see him looking quite chuffed… because happiness looks good on him!

