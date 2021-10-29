Ex-Army Officer Spreading Vital Message For Those Struggling Mentally

Ex-Army Officer, rescue helicopter pilot and mental health ambassador, Kevin Humphreys knows what it’s like to hit rock bottom. For a long time, Kevin kept his post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety buried deep. He has shared his story with Hit 103.1 Announcer Carley for Hit the Hill 2021.

Learn more about Kevin's story at his website now.

If this content is upsetting, Lifeline are available 24/7 on 13 11 14