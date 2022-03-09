Ewan McGregor Returns To Fan-Favourite Role In Epic First Trailer For 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

After a seventeen-year hiatus from the role, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally set to grace our screens once again!

Set a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular character as he comes to terms with his greatest defeat; losing his best friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, to the grips of the dark side.

Catch our recent interview with Our Flag Means Death's Rhys Darby:

The series, which was originally planned to be a spin-off film in the vein of Solo, will act as a bridge between the Prequels and the Original Trilogy.

We’ve been giddily awaiting a glimpse at the 50-year-old actor’s return to the character and now, Disney have blessed us with a first look.

Catch the trailer:

While it’s been reported that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Darth Vader, the teaser hints at another set of Sith as the season’s antagonists (though there is an eerily familiar breath at the end of the trailer).

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be hitting Disney+ on May 25th; the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars’ release.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: