Ew, Cruising! A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year!

If you're a fan of Schitt's Creek (as if you wouldn't be!), you need to secure yourself tickets to a Schitt's Creek Cruise that will be setting sail in 2023!

Called Moira's Boat Cruise, it will be packed with days full of Schitt's Creek-themed activities for you to enjoy!

Want to know more about the Schitt's Creek cruise? Find out all the details here:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android