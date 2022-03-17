Ew, Cruising! A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year!

"Love that journey for me"

Article heading image for Ew, Cruising! A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year!

If you're a fan of Schitt's Creek (as if you wouldn't be!), you need to secure yourself tickets to a Schitt's Creek Cruise that will be setting sail in 2023!

Called Moira's Boat Cruise, it will be packed with days full of Schitt's Creek-themed activities for you to enjoy!

Want to know more about the Schitt's Creek cruise? Find out all the details here:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android   

20 hours ago

Hit Entertainment
Schitts Creek
Travel
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Schitts Creek
Travel
Hit Entertainment
Schitts Creek
Travel
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs