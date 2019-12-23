Everything You Need To Stay Updated On The Bushfires In Adelaide

With the threat of numerous bushfires throughout South Australia, we have assembled all the important information you need from organisation links, various help contacts, where to donate and other key resources.

In an emergency, please call 000

Country Fire Service:

Website warnings & alerts.

Contact the Country Fire Service in your area.

The live incident map.

Volunteer.

Phone the Bushfire Information Hotline on 1800 362 36 for information regarding active bushfires in a particular area, BBQs, camp fires, fire bans, Fire Ban Districts and restrictions, bushfire safety and burning off.

Create your own 5 minute bushfire plan.

​Apps To Download:

Australian Fires Bushfire Map – Apple

Get Prepared: Apple – Google Play

CFS

Fires Near Me Australia – Google Play

If you find an unattended fire: 000

If you require more info, call the Bushfire Hotline – 1800 362 361

If you find an injured animal:

RSPCA Animal rescue 24 hour hotline – 1300 4 777 22

Fauna Rescue 24 hour hotline – 08 8289 0896

Koala rescue hotline – 1300 KOALAS (1300 562 527)

Bat rescue hotline – 0475 132 093

Duckling hotline – 0412 810 345

PIRSA Livestock SA 24 hour bushfire hotline: 1800 255 556

PIRSA Livestock SA is coordinating donations of hay at a depot at the Oakbank Racecourse. If you can donate hay, email [email protected] or text 0419035459

The CFS volunteer their time and risk their lives to help us save properties, and most importantly, lives. Donations can be made to the CFS Foundation at this link: http://www.cfsfoundation.org.au/

Financial donations are being administered by the St Vincent de Paul Society on behalf of the SA bushfires. The link to the site is: www.vinnies.org.au/SABushfireAppeal

South Australian Veterinary Emergency Management (SAVEM) Inc is a volunteer Response and Recovery agency working under Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) within the State Emergency Management Plan. SAVEM’s broad mission is to retrieve, assess, triage, shelter and treat animals of all species in an emergency incident. https://www.savem.org.au/about-savem/donate/

The SA Housing Authority has opened emergency Relief Centres for people affected by the fires in Adelaide. Click here for more information.

