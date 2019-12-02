Everything You Need To Know About The New Mobile Detection Cameras

From today, brand new mobile phone detection cameras will be in effect across the streets of New South Wales.

Drivers using a mobile phone illegally are more likely to get caught from today as our state becomes the first in the world to introduce this technology.

But just how are we allowed to use our phones when driving?

Can you interact with your mobile if it’s in a cradle?

How can the cameras decipher whether you're touching the radio or air conditioner rather than your phone?

Can you dispute a fine?

This morning, the Hit Network’s AB & Ben asked NSW Roads & Transport Minister Paul Toole every question about the new mobile phone detection cameras, including what exactly drivers can and can’t do.

Take a listen:

