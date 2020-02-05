Everything You Need To Know About The 2020 AFLW Season

We're so excited for the 2020 AFL Women's season to kick off!

Here's everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss a moment of AFLW this year.

When Does It Start?

The AFLW 2020 season starts on Friday February 7th, with Richmond taking on Carlton at Ikon Park.

When Are The Finals?

The Semi-Finals take place on April 4-5 followed by the Preliminary Finals on April 11-12 and the Grand Final on April 18.

Can I Watch The Games On TV And Online?

Yes you can! You can stream them live via via womens.afl and the AFLW Official App, and you can view the TV broadcast guide HERE.

Where Can I Find The Fixture?

You can view the full fixture online HERE and download a PDF version HERE.

Got more questions? Head over to womens.afl for more info!