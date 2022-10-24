Everything You Need To Know About How The Changes To Netflix Will Impact You

It's no lie we're all dependent on our streaming platforms to bring us much-needed entertainment we have to have and we've essentially been permanently logged into them for the last couple of years.

So it was no surprise that the streaming giant Netflix recently announced they were introducing ads to the platform and it left a lot of us wondering what that meant.

Have a listen to our podcast below for all the info you need like when it will start, the new cost, etc (skip to the 7:01 mark if you just want to hear the Netflix news)...

If you're in need of some spooky shows and movies to watch this weekend for Halloween, check out our top 2 below!

Or if watching is your thing, our podcast is now on Youtube - check it out below!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: