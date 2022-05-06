One thing we DO know is nobody puts baby in the corner.

Another thing we know is we're getting a Dirty Dancing sequel! The iconic 1987 film is coming back to life with a new story, lots of nostalgia and romance!

We're also getting an AMAZING return from one of the stars of the first film.

Here's everything we know about the Dirty Dancing sequel:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android