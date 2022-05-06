Everything We Know About The Dirty Dancing Sequel!

Nobody puts baby in the corner

Article heading image for Everything We Know About The Dirty Dancing Sequel!

One thing we DO know is nobody puts baby in the corner

Another thing we know is we're getting a Dirty Dancing sequel! The iconic 1987 film is coming back to life with a new story, lots of nostalgia and romance!

We're also getting an AMAZING return from one of the stars of the first film.

Here's everything we know about the Dirty Dancing sequel:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:  

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

6 May 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Movies
Dirty Dancing
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Movies
Dirty Dancing
Hit Entertainment
Movies
Dirty Dancing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs