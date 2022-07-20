Everything We Know About The Ads Coming To Netflix

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the latest streaming news, you’re undoubtedly aware that Netflix is planning to integrate ads into their platform!

After losing 970,000 users in the last three months, Netflix have shared more information about the proposed changes.

Here’s what we know:

It (Probably) Won’t Affect People With Current Subscriptions

If you’re planning to keep your current subscription alive, chances are you won’t be seeing any changes to your experience!

Rather than implementing ads across all subscription tiers (as we were worried about), Netflix will be creating an Ad-Tier, which will offer users access to most of their content at a lower price.

Not Every Show Will Be Available For Those On The Ad-Tier

The Ad-Tier will feature all of Netflix’s original content, but the streaming giant is still negotiating licenses with the studios and distributors responsible for third-party movies and shows.

We can expect Ad-Tier subscribers to have access to properties like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Red Notice, but they may have to sacrifice The Office in the process!

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

They’re Not The First Streaming Service To Do It

While the execution might be slightly off-kilter, the concept of popping ads onto a subscription-based streaming service isn’t new!

Anyone who’s used Amazon Prime has probably come across an ad or two before watching content on their platform, and Disney have revealed ads will be coming to Disney+ in the US by the end of the year, before going global at some point in 2023.

When It Will Be Happening

The roll-out is set to start in early 2023, but Netflix haven’t revealed whether they’ll be starting it in America (like Disney) or if it will be global from the get-go.

Whatever the case, we’re more than a bit interested to see how it pans out!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: