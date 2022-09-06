Everyone Thinks Harry Styles SPAT On Chris Pine At Movie Screening

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan and more were in attendance at the screening of their movie 'Don't Worry Darling' at the Venice Film Festival... but it's Haz and his co-star Chris Pine that has everyone talking.

In a video that surfaced online of Harry taking his seat next to Chris, it SEEMS as though he spit on him and Chris can't hide his horror...

Many have pointed out that Chris' reaction is from something on his phone but they all agree that the whole event showed the tension between the stars of the movie.

Rumours have been rife that Florence Pugh wasn't too pleased about Harry and Olivia hooking up on set AND has barely promoted the movie.

Weirdly, Harry also didn't sit next to his girlfriend or stand near her for photos.

Either way we can't wait to see the movie!

