Everyone's Making Backyard Frog Hotels Out Of Bunnings Gear

If you have some hippity hoppity frogs hangin' around your yard, then why not give them the life of luxury and build them a frog hotel?

Yes, you read that correctly. The hot new trend is buying supplies from Bunnings to create comfortable frog-approved hotels for our lil green friends.

Some frogs are becoming endangered in Australia, so people are doing what they can to give them a fun place to live while keeping them safe. 

Want to see the magic of a frog hotel? Look at this: 

Wanna do it? Of course you do! This is what you're going to need:

  • Safety gear: gloves & goggles
  • Paints for decorating (optional)
  • Sanding bar
  • Hacksaw
  • PVC pipes
  • Gravel
  • Pebbles
  • Tub or bowl to hold your hotel

I just wonder if they can opt for a late checkout...

10 February 2021

