Everyone's Making Backyard Frog Hotels Out Of Bunnings Gear
*hops to Bunnings*
If you have some hippity hoppity frogs hangin' around your yard, then why not give them the life of luxury and build them a frog hotel?
Yes, you read that correctly. The hot new trend is buying supplies from Bunnings to create comfortable frog-approved hotels for our lil green friends.
Some frogs are becoming endangered in Australia, so people are doing what they can to give them a fun place to live while keeping them safe.
Want to see the magic of a frog hotel? Look at this:
Wanna do it? Of course you do! This is what you're going to need:
- Safety gear: gloves & goggles
- Paints for decorating (optional)
- Sanding bar
- Hacksaw
- PVC pipes
- Gravel
- Pebbles
- Tub or bowl to hold your hotel
I just wonder if they can opt for a late checkout...
HIGHLIGHTS: Britney Spears Doco, Princess Eugenie Gives Birth & Valentine's Day Date Ideas: Taken Or Not!
Want some goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.