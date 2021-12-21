Everyone Is Buying These TikTok Famous Countertop Dishwashers Rn!

Article heading image for Everyone Is Buying These TikTok Famous Countertop Dishwashers Rn!

There's no doubt homewares and appliances can make a splash, but did we really predict it going from air fryers to dishwashers?!

TikTok has made a countertop dishwasher go viral because of how easy it is and how you don't need to install a HUGE one in your house. It's never been so simple..and cute.

A video posted from TikTok user, @lucymassad featured a small countertop dishwasher that has since sold out on Amazon.

But, we do have a pretty good backup! Get your hands on one here: MIDEA Benchtop Mini Dishwasher

Happy washing!

Amber Lowther

21 December 2021

Amber Lowther

