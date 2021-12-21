Everyone Is Buying These TikTok Famous Countertop Dishwashers Rn!

There's no doubt homewares and appliances can make a splash, but did we really predict it going from air fryers to dishwashers?!

TikTok has made a countertop dishwasher go viral because of how easy it is and how you don't need to install a HUGE one in your house. It's never been so simple..and cute.

A video posted from TikTok user, @lucymassad featured a small countertop dishwasher that has since sold out on Amazon.

But, we do have a pretty good backup! Get your hands on one here: MIDEA Benchtop Mini Dishwasher

Happy washing!

This TikTok Trend On A New Way To Eat Your Cereal Is Going OFF!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!