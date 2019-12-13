This Club’s Giving Away Every Vinyl Record Played For Free This Weekend

After a string of sellout shows and festival appearances all over the UK, the House Clearance House Party is finally making their way down under.

This Saturday, December 14th will see The House Clearance House Party make their Australian debut at Sugar right here in the heart of Adelaide.

You can expect top tunes from the likes of Motown, James Brown, Diana Ross, Madonna, Bowie and Prince.

The best part?

The DJ duo is so keen to spread their love for records across the country that they will give away EVERY vinyl they play.

You might be thinking, what's the catch?

But we can assure you that after every tune finishes, attendees are more than welcome to head to the DJ booth and ask for the record. You just gotta be quick!

We promise you, there will be something for everyone as the boys will be blasting everything from disco, soul, indie, classic 80s & 90s hits, all on 7’’ vinyl all night long!

For more information and tickets, click here.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.