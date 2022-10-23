Evacuation Orders, Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds And Flood Risks In “Every Corner” Of NSW

Australia's flooding crisis continues with emergency warnings and evacuation orders in place as a wild wet thrashes the east coast.

In New South Wales evacuation orders are in place for parts of Lismore, Moree and communities in the central west after torrential rain pummelled the state over the weekend.

The State Emergency Service (SES) has currently issued 124 warnings, including 20 emergency warnings.

Residents in parts of Lismore have been warned to avoid floodwaters and be ready to act accordingly, with “current dangerous flash flooding,” issued to residents in the Lismore CBD basin area.

“Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel,” the NSW SES stated in their latest warning.

Meantime, members of the Australian Defence Force, along with SES volunteers, door-knocked those residents most at risk of flooding as the Wilson River rose late Sunday.

The river is expected to peak at 9.7 metres on Monday afternoon, only one metre below the levy, with some parts of South Lismore not protected by the barrier.

While 20 communities in other parts of the state remain under evacuation orders including parts of Moree, Dubbo, Narrandera Gunnedah and Tamworth.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warned of flood risks in “every corner” of NSW.

"What we are currently experiencing is more flood threats in more communities and locations than at any other time this year. At present, we literally have a flood risk in every corner of the state."

Authorities have warned it will be a “very dangerous 48 hours”.

The severe weather system is expected to continue until at least midweek, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of heavy falls continuing through to midweek.

Widespread heavy rain and gusty winds and possible hail are expected to move south with a flood watch current for the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast, Hunter and Greater Sydney catchments.

