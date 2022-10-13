Evacuation Centres Established For State’s North

Evacuation centres have been established in Tasmania’s north in preparation of intense rainfall and flash flooding to hit today.

In the last 24 hours to 9am this morning, areas in the state’s north had recorded rainfalls between 50-100mm with some areas surpassing 100mm.

Premier Jeremy McGowan said five evacuation centres had been established:

Railton Green Hall – 22 Crocker Street, Railton

Latrobe Memorial Hall – 170 Gilbert Street, Latrobe

Ulverstone Recreation Centre – 2 Flora Street, Ulverstone

Launceston City Council Town Hall

Deloraine Community Centre – 8 Alverston Drive



"If you can't get to family and friends, please come to one of our centres. Our teams are ready and waiting to assist," Mr Rockliff said.

Motorists travelling to evacuation centres are advised of a number of roads in the north and north-west.

Heavy rain is already reducing road visibility, with conditions on the road remaining dangerous until Friday.

No Access

Bridle Track Road between Railton Road and Sheffield Road.

Lower Beulah Road between Dawkins Road and Beulah Back Road (Minnow River Bridge is under water).

Main Street, Sheffield, flooding between Kermode Street and Torquay Street, Traffic diverted along Kermode and Formby Streets.

Nook Road at the West Nook Road intersection.

Newhaven Road, Mawbanna between Mawbanna Road and Montumana Road

