Euroa Show And Shine Cancelled

The Australian National Show and Shine Inc. have announced the decision to cancel the Euroa event for Sunday, October 4 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the Euroa Show and Shine said that the committee was extremely disappointed about cancelling the annual event, but stressed that the health and safety of the community was of paramount concern.

This would have been the nineteenth consecutive year of the Euroa Show and Shine.

“The COVID-19 health crisis is unprecedented, and ongoing social distancing measures and social gathering restrictions mean that in the best interests of all concerned, we are unable to plan and deliver our 2020 event.”

“It was important that we decide on the cancellation of the show now rather than later, to give our sponsors, exhibitors, stall-holders and spectators sufficient notice. We also rely of dozens of volunteers, judges and other participants.”

Over 10,000 people attended last year’s show, with more than 1,600 vehicles including cars, motor cycles, trucks, tractors and race cars.

The Show and Shine committee will now commence long term planning for the 2021 event, to be held on Sunday 3rd October. It is likely that next year’s event will now follow the format which was set out for 2020, including the theme of the 1920s for the popular “Fashions in the Park” judging.

The committee is confident of retaining many of the major display vehicles which were booked to attend this year, including the Mad Max Interceptor, the Mercedes Benz Club of Victoria exhibition and the 1937 Harley-Davidson “Knucklehead” of Charlie Palmer.

For more info, you can head to: www.australiannationalshowandshine.com.au

