Euphoria Fans Billie Eilish Is Dropping A Song For The Next Episode, This Week!

International sensation Billie Eilish has taken to social media to confirm that she will be dropping a new song... this week!

The track is called 'Lo Vas A Olvidar (You Will Forget Her)' and is a collab with Latin singer Rosalia, something that has been rumoured for almost a year after the singer mentioned they were working together as far back as April in 2020.

The song will feature in the next installment of the wildly successful series 'Euphoria' when it drops the episode Part 2: Jules, in the early hours of Friday morning.

We cannot wait!

