EU Proposes Ban On Russian Oil As Forces Pound Eastern Ukraine

In its toughest move yet, the executive branch of the European Union has proposed a ban on Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the ban would “phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months, and refined products by the end of the year”.

If approved, the oil ban against Russia’s strategic energy sector, which has effectively financed its war, does not include blocking the Kremlin’s gas exports.

The contentious move comes as Moscow promises a three-day cease fire between 8am and 6pm at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians.

A statement from the Russian defence ministry, said civilians sheltering at the plant will be allowed to travel to Russia or Kyiv-controlled territory during this time.

In recent days, a small number of civilians have managed to evacuate the mill with the help of United Nations and Red Cross workers.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said more than 300 civilians arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday from Mariupol and its surrounding areas, in a joint evacuation effort.

While, Mariupol authorities have reported that around 200 civilians and 30+ children are still trapped in the vast network of underground bunkers at the steel plant.

Meanwhile, inside the steelworks plant, Ukrainian forces continue to fight “difficult bloody battles” against Russian troops, according to Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, who posted a video on Wednesday after the Kremlin denied its forces were trying to storm the plant.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of breaching agreements to pause fighting to allow civilians to escape.

"They're still fighting. They're still bombarding and shooting," Mr Zelenskyy said via video link, "We need a breather."

The besieged city of Mariupol has played a key role for the Kremlin in severing Ukraine from the Black Sea, where territory in the south and east have been held by Russian-backed separatists before President Vladimir Putin launched the February 24 invasion.

