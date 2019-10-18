Esperance Gears Up for Ag Show

Even though it was a rough September for farmers in the area, spirits are high for this weekend's 2019 Esperance Agricultual Show, which will have a record number of exhibitors involved.

The action started today at the Esperance Greater Sports Ground, which has turned into a bustling fairground of around 80 machinery displays, 120 trade stalls, and 2500 entries in the main exhibit hall.

The indoor display this year ranges from craft items and cookery, to home grown produce and local livestock.

"We always have around 2000 entries, but to have that many more is huge, and a big thank you goes to the people of Esperance and the district for doing it", said the Esperance and Districts Agriculture Society president Graham Cooper.

While the farmers had severe frost to contend with this year, vice-president Ewin Stewart said that crop damage wouldn't impact show attendance.

"In the years that I have been running the show, if there is a bad season people seem to come to the show more".

The Ag Society is expecting upwards of 9,000 people from across WA to attend the event over the two days.