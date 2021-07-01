Escape Room Sequel Aussie Star Reveals His Real Life Experience

The original Escape Room movie had us squirming in our seats and worrying the next room we went into was going to be a dangerous version of the highly popular game... without our knowledge.

Now the sequel, Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions has dialed up the danger and Aussie star Thomas Cocquerel who plays Nathan, caught up with Justin Hill to talk about his real-life escape room experience...

Check out the trailer below!

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is in cinemas now (or from July 15 in areas affected by current COVID-19 lockdowns. Please check with your local cinema)

