Erin Molan Goes On A Rant About Todays Beauty Standards!

This morning on The Morning Crew, Erin Molan put the beauty industry to SHAME!

She ended up going on a rant about beauty products and treatments, because she found herself doing a full on beauty and skin routine this morning that left her questioning herself.

WHY do we need to do so much to look good?! Look, she has a point.

Missed the chat? Here's Erin's rant about the beauty industry and standards:

Listen to the full podcast as Justin RU-caps the episode and catches up with Jojo about her drag race journey!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!