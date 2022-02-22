Equality Tasmania Furious As Morrison Endorses Excluding Trans People From Single-Sex Sports

Equality advocates are up in arms, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison endorsed a bill excluding transgender people from single-sex sports.

Driven by Tasmanian senator Claire Chandler, the “Save Women’s Sports” bill was introduced to the Senate earlier this month.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Hobart Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

If passed, the bill would see changes to the Sex Discrimination Act to “clarify” that the operation of single-sex sport categorised by biological sex was not unlawful discrimination.

According to the bill’s explanatory memorandum “It seeks to ensure that women’s single-sex sport is protected and encouraged, and that a male person is not entitled to demand inclusion into women’s sport on the basis of gender identity.”

“I support it, as Claire knows. I think it’s a terrific bill and I’ve given her great encouragement,” Morrison said.

“Claire is a champion for women’s sport, and I think she’s been right to raise these issues in the way that she has. Well done, Claire.” - PM Morrison

Rejecting the PM's endorsement outright, Equality Tasmania has released a statement denouncing Morrison as having a "complete lack of empathy" for trans and gender-diverse Australians.

"Now he is using us as a political football. We completely reject the cynical abuse of trans people as a weapon in the prime minister’s political and electoral game playing," Equality Tasmania spokesperson Dr Charlie Burton said.

"In Tasmania, transgender women have been playing women’s sport and accessing women’s services for many years without any of the problems predicted by Senator Chandler."

"Tasmanian sporting organisations have been actively seeking guidance on how to be more inclusive, not less, with strong support from the Tasmanian Liberal Government."

"We reject attempts to fear and division about policies that have worked well and have made Tasmania a better place for everyone." - Equality Tasmania

The Prime Minister's support for Chandler’s bill follows the Coalition’s fateful attempt to legislate religious discrimination laws which came under fire for discriminating trans students and other minority groups.

Morrison pledged his support while campaigning in the Tasmanian marginal seat of Lyons on Tuesday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.