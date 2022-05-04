Epic "May The 4th" Video Celebrating WA's Coral Coast Unleashed For Star Wars Nerds Near And Far

- Perth NewsEpic "May The 4th" Video Celebrating WA's Coral Coast Unleashed For Star Wars Nerds Near And Far
You will watch this feature!
Base Imagery Youtube
They've done it again!
To celebrate yet another May the 4th (be with you), the clever boffins at Base Imagery have teamed up with a whole different bunch of organisations to bring you this.
Another Star Wars themed video that seriously shows off our amazing Coral Coast.
WATCH:
What a production!
If you missed it, they did the same thing last year.
WATCH:
So impressive. And you know who loves Star Wars? Pete and Matt from Pete, Matt and Kymba.
Shout out to UWA Conservatorium of Music, Three Islands Whale Shark Dive, Ningaloo Aviation & Newland Films. Epic work!