The entire town of Edithburgh in South Australia has been evacuated as bushfires flare up across the York Peninsula.

The fire is near Edithburgh is moving in a north-easterly direction toward Coobowie and Wool Bay and an emergency warning is in place.

Meanwhile, residents in Price and Port Clinton on the upper Yorke Peninsula are still on the alert for a wind change expected today that could threaten homes and lives.

The Country Fire Service (CFS) message has been issued for Honiton, Edithburgh, Troubridge Point, Wattle Point, Sultana Point, Hungry Point, Coobowie, Port Giles and Seven Roads in the Lower Yorke Peninsula.

The CFS is warning residents in the area to enact their bushfire plans as the fire could threaten their safety.

"If you are not prepared, leave now and if the path is clear, go to a safer place," the warning said.

Police are also reinforcing the health and safety message relating to the Yorke Peninsula fires.

Smoke is emanating from the peninsula and crossing over to Adelaide.

Police are warning all motorists to be aware of smoke causing visibility issues on the roads. Take extra care and drive to the conditions.

People are advised to keep their doors and windows closed particularly if they suffer from breathing difficulties.

