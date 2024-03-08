Enter the Skyfire Supreme Beauty Pageant and you could WIN $500!!

The countdown is on for Skyfire 2024.

The fireworks spectacular is just two weeks away on March 16.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts have embarked on the quest to discover an individual who embodies the very essence of Skyfire and its cherished values.

They are seeking someone who not only rules with grace and poise but also unleashes a spectacular BANG that reverberates through the skies.

The air is charged with anticipation as the stage set to crown the 2024 Skyfire Supreme, a title that transcends the ordinary and demands a cosmic blend of elegance and explosive charisma.

Every region will have a representative Supreme, bedecked with a sash, who will share the stage with Wilko & Courts at Skyfire.

Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, these contenders will face the Skyfire crowd for interviews, who will have the power to decide their ruler.

The Skyfire Supreme will walk away with a $500 Visa Gift Card!

Enter HERE.

Learn more about the competition and our most recent entrant here...