Enrol Now For The Greater Shepparton City Council Election

A general election will be held by post for Greater Shepparton City Council in October 2020 to ensure resident's safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Victorian Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately emphasised the importance of taking part in the election, stating:

"Voting in local council elections is compulsory if you’re a State-enrolled voter, and we encourage council-enrolled voters to vote. Your local council makes important decisions about your community facilities, services and local business community, so it’s important to have your say by voting in this election."

Voters are encouraged to make sure they are correctly enrolled by the close of roll on Friday 28th August at 4pm. Enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au.