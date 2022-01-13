"Enjoy Lunch A-Hole" David Beckham Writes Victoria A Hilarious Lunch Box Note

David and Victoria Beckham might just be in a tie with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively when it comes to couple goals.

Showing the sense of humour in their relationship, David made Victoria lunch for her day at work with the cheekiest note attached.

"Enjoy lunch a***hole", he wrote. "Come home happier", with a smiley face.

Check it out here:

Victoria seemed to love the note, captioning the photo with "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me!" and thanked her husband for making her lunch.

Maybe this is the secret to their 22-year marriage? We'll have what they're having!

10 Little Known Facts About The Spice Girls

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!