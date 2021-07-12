G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day calls in replacement headliner

SHANNON Noll is locked down in Sydney, but thirsty revelers have more than “20 Good Reasons” to get excited about his G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day replacement.

Mackay Festivals announced today that fresh from the Big Red Bash, the five-time ARIA Award-nominated band, Thirsty Merc will be headlining Saturday’s event.

Mayor Greg Williamson said losing Shannon Noll as headliner – because of the COVID-19 lockdowns – was part of life these days, but he congratulated the Festivals team on securing such a high-profile, last minute call-up.

“And their instantly recognizable songs, like 20 Good Reasons, Someday Someday, Mousetrap Heart, Tommy and Krista, The Good Life and, of course, In The Summertime – the theme from Bondi Rescue – will be tremendous belting out over Queens Park,” he said.

Thirsty Merc will join 17 other bands, musicians and dance groups in Queens Park across three stages this Saturday (July 17).