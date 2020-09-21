Emmys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion
This Year's Looks
This year's Emmy Awards have been hosted virtually, resulting in the usual red carpet festivities to be cancelled. However, celebrities have called in from their homes, dressed up for the occasion anyway! From the gowns to the comfy loungewear, we love everything about the fashion this year. The fact it ranges from full glamour to ultimate comfort just makes it even better. Check out some of the looks below!
