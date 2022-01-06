Emma Watson Shares Adorable Response To The Harry Potter Reunion's Picture Of Emma Roberts

It was an innocent mistake, but hell hath no fury like a Potterhead scorned.

We previously reported how fans were quick to notice a mistake made in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, where editors used a picture of Emma Roberts instead of an image of Emma Watson.

While the producers have since rectified the issue, one of the Emmas has finally spoken out about the incident.

Taking to Instagram, Emma Watson posted the picture at the heart of the fiasco with an adorable caption which reads “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts. #emmasistersforever”

Harry Potter is the third series to get the HBO Max reunion treatment, with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air getting a reunion in 2020 and Friends: The Reunion being released last year.

Jokes about the hilarious mishap aside, we can’t wait to see which other #iconic franchises they try to reunite (we’re hoping for Scooby Doo).

