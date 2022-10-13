Emma Thompson Swings Girls By Their Pigtails In Official Trailer For Netflix's 'Matilda'

Just ten weeks out from its release, we’ve been given a full-fledged, official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Matilda!

While we received a teaser back in June, the new trailer shows us more of the moments we’d expected to see in a rendition of the beloved children's story (and its subsequent Tony Award-winning musical).

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

As far as we’re aware, this is the first time Netflix have shown us the titular character’s devilish parents, that traumatic mud cake scene and the iconic moment Miss Trunchbull (this time played by the legendary Emma Thompson) swings a poor girl by her pigtails.

We’re only now just realising how messed up this is for a children’s story…

Watch the trailer:

Matilda The Musical is Netflix’s first Dahl adaptation since acquiring the Roald Dahl Story Company last year, meaning they now own the rights to The BFG, James and the Giant Peach, Willy Wonka, Fantastic Mr Fox and many other beloved properties.

While the streaming giants are yet to announce which stories they’ll be adapting next, they have said they’re looking into creating ‘a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more’.

Matilda The Musical will be streaming on Netflix and playing in select theatres from December 25th (Christmas Day), 2022.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: