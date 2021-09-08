Emily In Paris' Lily Collins Ties The Knot With 'Fairytale' Wedding

Well, it’s official; Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins has married director Charlie McDowell in a magical wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Tying the knot in Colorado almost exactly a year after they announced their engagement, the happy couple have shared some absolutely stunning pictures from their ‘fairytale’ wedding.

With one of Collins' captions reading "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start …" it sounds like they couldn't be more perfect together!

