Emily In Paris' Lily Collins Ties The Knot With 'Fairytale' Wedding
'Magical' is an understatement
via Lily Collins' Instagram
Well, it’s official; Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins has married director Charlie McDowell in a magical wedding ceremony over the weekend.
Tying the knot in Colorado almost exactly a year after they announced their engagement, the happy couple have shared some absolutely stunning pictures from their ‘fairytale’ wedding.
With one of Collins' captions reading "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start …" it sounds like they couldn't be more perfect together!
