Emily In Paris' Lily Collins Ties The Knot With 'Fairytale' Wedding

'Magical' is an understatement

Emily In Paris' Lily Collins Ties The Knot With 'Fairytale' Wedding

via Lily Collins' Instagram

Well, it’s official; Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins has married director Charlie McDowell in a magical wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Tying the knot in Colorado almost exactly a year after they announced their engagement, the happy couple have shared some absolutely stunning pictures from their ‘fairytale’ wedding.

With one of Collins' captions reading "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start …" it sounds like they couldn't be more perfect together!

Nick Barrett

8 September 2021

Nick Barrett

Hit
Listen Live!
