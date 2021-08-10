Hold Onto Your Croissants, Emily In Paris 2 Is Officially On Its Way!

Since we cannot go to France, let France come to you!

Season two of the beloved Parisian series, Emily In Paris has officially finished up filming and there are so many cute pics to prove it, thanks to the lead star, Lily Collins who has gone on an Instagram posting spree.

While we do not have an *official* date yet, we can expect it to hit our Aussie screens sometime later this year.

So, all we can say is until then, you best believe we will be vicariously living through Emily's first season in Paris with vino and croissant in hand!

Stay tuned...

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!