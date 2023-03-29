Emergency Declaration Announced In Southport

A Gold Coast suburb has been evacuated after a number of dangerous weapons were handed into an office building on Wednesday morning.

Police have warned locals to stay inside their homes after several guns and grenades were handed in to an office building on Bay Street in Southport this morning.

Officers arrived at the office building following reports dangerous weapons were “surrendered” at around 8:30AM this morning.

Police have since made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act for residents and workers on Bay Street, Davenport Street and Rawlins Street.

People who are within the exclusion zone have been told to stay inside until they’ve received the green light from police.

Occupants and workers inside the office building have been evacuated as police conduct emergency operations.

