Emergency Bushfire Warning Issued For South-Eastern WA Communities

A bushfire warning has been issues for communities in a Western Australia southwest shire, with residents told to “act immediately to survive”.

Nannup shire residents have been told by Parks and Wildlife Service a warning is in place for people in areas bounded by Cundinup-Kirup Road and Cundinup-Dudinyillup Road in the Maidment locality and Dudinyillup.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place. Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly,” the warning said.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.”

People who cannot evacuated have been urged to shelter in their homes.

About 50 firefighters are battling the fire and strengthening containment lines.

The fire is fast moving and uncontained, with multiple ignitions.

Watch and act alerts are also in place for surrounding districts in the Nannup shire.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.