Elvis Stars Reveal Baz Lurhmann's Magic On Set Word

The epic new film Elvis was shot right here in Australia and as it has been premiering around the world, it's been earning itself many standing ovations... and rightly so.

With Austin Butler as Elvis, Aussie actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla and Baz Lurhmann as Director, it has the ingredients for a magical film.

Delightfully reminiscent of Romeo + Juliet and The Great Gatsby, this movie delivers on all fronts.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with stars Austin and Olivia, they had plenty of stories to tell him from set, including Baz's magic word!

Based on the story of the icon we know and his manager Colonel Tom Parker, the film stretches the entire landscape of Elvis' life.

Elvis hits cinemas on Thursday, June 23!

