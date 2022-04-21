Elvis Festival Returns To NSW For The 29th Edition

Fans of the music icon Elvis boarded the train at Central Station in Sydney on Thursday, onboard to Parkes for the return of a dazzling festival!

Dressed up in the showman's most renowned attire, NSW residents boarded the Elvis Express train from the CBD for the 29th edition.

Parkes Mayor Ken Keith donned a baby blue jumpsuit, getting involved in the festivities after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

"People just want to let their hair down and have fun again," Mr Keith said.

"When you've got a mayor who is silly enough to dress up, you know we don't take ourselves too seriously in Parkes." This year's event was postponed from its annual January timeslot, but it hasn't deterred fans from arriving in drove for the 2022 edition in one of Central West's major tourism drawcards. To match this years theme, a Speedway car exhibition will light up the streets of Parkes on Saturday, before the music and look-a-like competitions take over.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.