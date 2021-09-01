Elton John Teases Collabs With Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X And More!

Elton John has tip-toed back into our lives lately with his collab with Dua Lipa and Aussie group PNAU but it seems as though that was just the tip of the iceberg.

The icon has taken to his Instagram to tease potential collaborations with Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and more in some stories!

He also posted that the big announcement will be coming tomorrow!

Who knows if this will be a remake of his old songs or some new stuff. Either way, we can't wait!

