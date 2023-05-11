Elon Musk Announces New Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he has found a new leader – however who that person is remains unknown.

In a tweet by Musk on Friday morning (AEST), he said “she” will be starting in the position in six weeks.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” the tweet said.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

The announcement comes after Musk said back in November he would reduce his time at the social media platform and eventually find a new leader.

It’s expected the announcement will relive Telsa investors’ concerns, who voiced they were worried about the amount of time Musk spent changing Twitter.

Tesla shares rose 2.4 per cent in trading volume when Musk made the tweet.

Musk acquired the CEO position in October after firing Twitter’s then CEO, Parag Agrawal, with his tenure in the role causing controversy over changes made to the platform.

He unbanned the accounts of Donald Trump and Andrew Tate and rolled out the failed Twitter Blue – a variety of new policies for verified accounts.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.