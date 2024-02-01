Elmo breaks the internet by asking his followers how they’re doing

Sesame Street character Elmo has sent followers wild on social media after asking how people were feeling.

Taking to X, once known as Twitter, Elmo asked ‘How is everybody doing?’

Elmo has amore than 485,000 followers on the platform.

His followers took it as an opportunity to trauma-dump, bombarding Elmo with their fears about climate change, marriage woes and existential angst.

Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life. — Contrarian (@ContrarianGuild) January 29, 2024

The world is burning around us, Elmo. pic.twitter.com/c3swrzHWYY — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 29, 2024

Hear more funny tweets, and Hit 104.7's Wilko & Courts reactions here...