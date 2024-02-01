Elmo breaks the internet by asking his followers how they’re doing

Sesame Street character Elmo has sent followers wild on social media after asking how people were feeling.

Taking to X, once known as Twitter, Elmo asked ‘How is everybody doing?’

Elmo has amore than 485,000 followers on the platform.

His followers took it as an opportunity to trauma-dump, bombarding Elmo with their fears about climate change, marriage woes and existential angst.

Hear more funny tweets, and Hit 104.7's Wilko & Courts reactions here...

