Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations In New Speech

Ellen DeGeneres has opened Season 18 of her talk show with a monologue addressing the allegations made surrounding a toxic workplace environment on her show.

During the show’s summer break in July, one current and 10 former employees made claims to Buzzfeed News of a toxic work culture. These allegations then sparked a formal internal investigation taken by Warner Media.

Now, Ellen has addressed the controversy, apologising to all those who were affected. She also announced that “necessary changes” have been made, adding “today we are starting a new chapter.”

During her monologue, Ellen noted that although she is known as the ’Be Kind Lady,’ that’s not all she is:

“The truth is I am that person that you see on TV,” she assured.

“I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it’s not going well because it’s not going fast enough, I’ll tell you that.”

Ellen ended her monologue by announcing that the show’s former DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has taken on the role of co-executive producer.

Watch the full speech below:

