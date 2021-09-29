Ella Hooper On Going From Rock To Pop For The Masked Singer

via Network Ten

Did anybody (besides Dannii Minogue) actually think Killing Heidi’s Ella Hooper was lurking behind The Masked Singer’s Baby mask?!

We were joined by the Aussie legend, who told us about her experience on the show, what it was like jumping from rock to pop, and her music-centric podcast, Front and Centre with Ella Hooper.

Catch the full chat with the 'Mascara' vocalist:

