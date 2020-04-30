Elk Espresso Has Just Launched Adorable Mother's Day Brunch Boxes!

Stuck for Mother's Day gift ideas? Well, look no further because Elk Espresso in Broadbeach have you covered with trendy and utterly adorable brunch boxes.

There's a brunch box for every type of Mum, whether she's into a cheeky glass of Prosecco with brekkie or a healthy glass of cold pressed juice, Elk have gone ahead and produced the ideal, edible gift box, packed and ready to go, so you barely have to lift a finger.

All wrapped up in a neat little package, you can get your hands on a Boozy Brunch, Family Breakfast or Morning Tea box, ready for collection at The Oasis in Broadbeach, on Mother's Day weekend.

Most of the boxes have been built to feed two people and with lockdown restrictions set to be easing up this weekend, you can take your box straight to the beach or a sunny patch of grass to enjoy with Mum.

Here's what you can expect to see in each of the different boxes...

Boozy Brunch Box for two ($99)

1x bottle of Prosecco & Cold pressed OJ to make mimosas with Mum

A Bunch of flowers (fresh or dried & rustic - your choice)

Almond croissant

2 Brekkie meals, choose from Blackberry Panna Cotta with housemate granola, Classic Elk Breakfast burger, Chorizo breakfast burger, bircher muesli with Honeycomb & fruits, Avo feta mash on pumpkin sourdough with poached eggs or Strawberry & cream waffles.

Breakfast Family Box (great for 2 adults & 2x kids) ($99)

1 litre of cold pressed juice

2 takeaway coffees

A bunch of flowers (dried or fresh)

2x Breakfast meals, including any of the brekkies listed above AND two kids meals! Kids meals include waffles with maple syrup & ice cream, fruit platter with coconut yoghurt, bacon & eggs on toast or a plain croissant.

Morning Tea Box (suitable for 2-4 people) ($69)

6x mixed pastries (croissants, donuts & danishes)

2x Spinach & cheese rolls

A bunch of flowers (dried or fresh)

1 litre of cold pressed juice

2x bottles of Osun Rose Sparkling Water

So whether Mum's into panna cotta or brekkie burgers, sparkling wine or a glass of fresh OJ (or both)...

Elk Espresso have got your back and are ready to serve up some delectable dine-out dishes for you and the brilliant women in your life this Mother's Day. These beautiful brunch boxes will sell like hot cakes, so make sure you follow the link through to the website and order yours quick smart!

