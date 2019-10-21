Electronic Music Sensation Amastro To Perform At Sunset Sessions

Electronic disc jockey & producer, Angus Murphy aka Amastro has played on some of the most prestigious stages in Australia and is about to take on Hit Presents, Great Keppel Island Hideaway Sunset Sessions!

He grew up in a musical family and taught himself how to play instruments from the age of four - his passion being acoustic music. After sitting next to electronic queen Alison Wonderland on the plane to Your Paradise, he was then inspired to switch genres completely - becoming influenced from Hermitude, Flume and What So Not.

He's played gigs like Splendour In The Grass, Party In The Paddock, Groovin The Moo, and his first international show at Your Paradise Fiji alongside the world's best such as Skrillex, Slumberjack and Anna Lunoe. He has also supported Australia's best such as Tash Sultana, Paces, LDRU, Sticky Fingers, Indian Summer, Yahztel, Kilter, LIDO, Boo Seeka & Nina Las Vegas.

Amastro sold out his first ever live show in Sydney following the release of his first self-titled EP and he released his second EP titled, "Insecure Demons" in 2018, and around Australia & New Zealand.

