Election Pre-Voting Has Opened In Townsville, But You Won't Get A Sausage

Early voting opened this week for those who will be away, or just want to avoid long lines on Saturday May 21.

If you're in a position to need the early vote option and are willing to sacrifice your sausage, take note of the locations below.

Precinct 21

21 Stokes St, Townsville City QLD 4810

Mon 9 May – Fri 13 May

8:30am–5:30pm

Sat 14 May

9am–4pm

Mon 16 May – Thu 19 May

8:30am–5:30pm

Fri 20 May

8:30am–6pm

Sat 21 May

8am–6pm

Greenwood Park Sporting Complex

290 Thuringowa Dr, Kirwan QLD 4817

Mon 9 May – Fri 13 May

8am–8pm

Sat 14 May

9am–4pm

Mon 16 May – Thu 19 May

8am–8pm

Fri 20 May

8am–6pm

Sat 21 May

8am–6pm

PCYC Aitkenvale

126 Wellington St, Aitkenvale QLD 4814

Mon 9 May – Fri 13 May8am–8pm

Sat 14 May

9am–4pm

Mon 16 May – Thu 19 May

8am–8pm

Fri 20 May

8am–6pm Tyto Conference and Events Centre

73-75 McIlwraith St, Ingham QLD 4850

Mon 9 May – Fri 13 May

8:30am–5:30pm

Sat 14 May

9am–4pm

Mon 16 May – Thu 19 May

8:30am–5:30pm

Fri 20 May

8:30am–6pm