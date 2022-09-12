Elderly Man Killed By 'Pet' Kangaroo In Albany

A Western Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo on his Redmond property in Albany.

Emergency services were called to the Redmond property by a relative at around 5PM on Sunday after finding the 77-year-old man seriously injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, the man’s pet kangaroo prevented paramedics from accessing the man.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and were forced to shoot the animal to prevent paramedics from being attacked.

Despite their best efforts, paramedics were unable to save the man.

According to police, the man had been keeping the wild kangaroo “as a pet”.

“It is believed the man had been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are currently preparing an official report for the coroner.

