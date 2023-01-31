Elanora Woman's Son Charged With Her Murder

Gold Coast woman Wendy Sleeman’s son has been formally charged with her murder following the discovery of her body in Brisbane last week.

Police discovered Ms Sleeman’s body in the back of a car parked in a Brisbane garage on Thursday evening.

Ms Sleeman had been reported missing two days earlier after police found large quantities of blood inside her Elanora home.

Police arrested 30-year-old Slade Murdok in Brisbane on Wednesday and charged him with several offences including stalking, burglary, kidnapping, assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted arson.

Murder has since been added to his list of charges in relation to his mother’s death.

Murdok’s case was heard in court today and has been adjourned until February 14.

In a joint statement, Ms Sleeman’s brother Mike Sleeman and sister Meg Sleeman said they will not be holding a funeral service as per Ms Sleeman’s wishes.

“We are profoundly saddened by Wendy's death. She was gentle, funny, caring, clever, loved her Labradors and always thought of other people before herself,” they said.

"In accordance with Wendy's wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of leaving flowers, could we ask that people consider making a donation in her memory to either Rosie's or to the Labrador Retriever Club of Queensland.

"We will miss our beloved sister forever and ask for you to respect our privacy at this terrible time."

